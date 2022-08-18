Sad news for the people of South Jersey who love them a good honey barbecue chicken melt from Friendly's. Unfortunately, yet another location has closed up shop for good.

News broke this week that the Friendly's Marlton location, the one located on Route 70 in the Marlton Commons, has closed its doors forever. According to NJ.com, there was even a sign posted on the door on Monday morning. The sign encouraged former patrons of the establishment to take a trip down 295 to the Deptford location on Hurffville Road, around the corner from the Deptford Mall.

Get our free mobile app

It seems like every other week, we're hearing of yet another Friendly's closure. The one on Tilton Road in Northfield has been closed for a few years now. That was the last one open in Atlantic County, so now people have to travel to either Sicklerville, Blackwood, Glassboro, Voorhees, or Deptford to get themselves a Monster Mash sundae.

It's a shame, too, because Friendly's always was a great place to take the kids when you wanted a meal with no complaints. Seriously, what kid doesn't love them some Friendly's? You'd be hard-pressed to find one. Their immediate thought when you bring it up is the ice cream, so never have to worry about them not eating dinner. They want that sundae that comes with their kids meal. My niece and nephew always do, at least...

Truth be told, there really aren't that many Friendly's locations left in the Garden State at all. Believe it or not, Gloucester and Camden counties have the most locations in all of New Jersey.

Now, if anyone from the immediate surrounding areas wants to enjoy a Fribble® or Hunka Chunka PB Fudge® sundae, they'll have to take a trip to Gloucester County.

Source: NJ.com

South Jersey's Ultimate Ice Cream Guide