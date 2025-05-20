South Jersey’s Best Cheese Fries Found At Paulsboro Ice Cream Place
If you've never taken a trip up to Don and Bert's in Paulsboro, let me be the first to tell you that you're missing out.
Most people know it as an old-school burger joint and shake spot. The real ones know that you come for the ice cream, but also leave with a bucket of cheese fries.
The cheese fries are next-level. I don't know what makes them so delicious other than the fact that they are. Golden fries drowning in melty cheese after a long day swimming in the pool during summertime... what more can you ask for?
You'll head over there and swear to yourself that you only want a sweet treat. I promise you, it won't be enough.
A South Jersey Classic Roadside Spot
Don and Bert's has been a popular place to go for food and ice cream since I was little. That was the 90s. I know it's been around A LOT longer than that, so it's a few decades old.
While it's true that the prices have gone up since I was a kid, it still beats the all the big-name fast food spots in both flavor and nostalgia.
The burgers are pretty solid. The vibe is such a throwback for people from the area.
Thickest Milkshakes In South Jersey
Whatever you do, don't sleep on the milkshakes. They're some of the thickest and creamiest you'll find in South Jersey. You'll probably just grab a spoon and go to town.
These aren't your basic drive-thru shakes that you get at every other fast-food spot these days. They're absolutely worth the drive from wherever you are in South Jesey.
Don and Bert's always leaves me stuffed and happy. Figured it was worth a share! Leave with a milkshake in one hand, cheese fries in the other, and you'll be one happy camper.
South Jersey's Best 13 Waterfront Restaurants
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal
31 Amazing South Jersey Ice Cream and Custard Stands as Picked by Locals
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman / Google Maps