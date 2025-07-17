Shocking Flavor Tops The List As America’s Favorite Ice Cream For Summer 2025
We all know summer in South Jersey basically runs on boardwalk fries, beach breezes, and everybody’s favorite sweet treat: ice cream.
Whether you're hitting up Kohr Bros after a beach day in Wildwood or grabbing a pint for your Netflix wind-down, ice cream isn’t just a snack here… it’s a seasonal essential.
So, what’s America’s favorite flavor this year?
According to new data from Blue Bunny (dropping just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 20), chocolate is officially the fan favorite, snagging 30% of the votes nationwide.
Honestly? I’m not mad about it. Chocolate Peanut Butter has been my go-to since forever. Creamy, rich, a little salty... it’s elite.
How The Garden State Scoops It Up
While the Blue Bunny survey didn’t break it down by state, there’s no doubt New Jersey, especially South Jersey, LIVES for a good frozen treat.
We take our scoops seriously after a long day of fun in the sun.
Hottest Ice Cream Trends Of 2025
Blue Bunny’s 90th anniversary survey also dished out some fun facts. For example, mint chocolate chip, cookies & cream, and strawberry round out the top five flavors. 82% of people prefer to eat ice cream at home on a weekday (guilty). 55% say flavor matters more than price or hype (always). 71% of people are open to trying new or seasonal flavors this summer.
So, regardless of your preferred flavor palate, one thing’s clear about the most popular summer cool-down treat… cream isn’t going anywhere. In Jersey, it’s practically a love language extension of our love for the Jersey Shore. You can’t have one experience without the other.
