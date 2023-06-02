Sobriety checkpoint Saturday night in this NJ shore town

🔵 A DUI sobriety checkpoint at a Jersey Shore town this weekend

🔵 The checkpoint is from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

🔵 Police will be screening drivers for any signs of impairment

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — If you plan on traveling around the Jersey Shore this weekend, Point Pleasant Beach in particular, be warned about a DWI/DUI sobriety checkpoint.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced a DWI/DUI sobriety checkpoint will be on Saturday, June 3 on Route 35 southbound between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

In conjunction with the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, officers will be screening drivers for any sign of impairment.

“If you see someone you believe is posing a hazard because of poor driving behaviors, please dial #77 from a hands-free mobile device to contact the aggressive driver tip line and make a report,” said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Be prepared to give a description of the vehicle and occupants, a location and direction, and a license plate if possible, he added.

