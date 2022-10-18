South Jersey Family Searches for Sister With Addiction Issue

A South Jersey family is searching for a loved one with an addiction issue who has been missing for more than a month.

Her family has posted on Facebook asking for help looking for Tiffany Wallace, who was last living in a motel in Buena with her boyfriend, according to the post.

The family says there has been no contact from Tiffany in close to two months and that is very unusual for her.

Her kids would like to speak with her see her family wants her know that we love her No Matter what demons she has she is still loved !!

According to the social media post, Tiffany has been known to frequent Camden and Lindenwold, NJ, but people commenting on the Facebook post say they believe they have seen her around Mays Landing.

Her sister Margaret left this heartbreaking message on her Facebook page.

Please help us find our sister. Tiffany has not been heard from in 7 weeks. She was last seen at the budget motel in buena. Even in her mess she would still call home at least once a week to check in and let us know she was OK. This time.... There is just nothing.... We have called every jail and hospital in the entire state. No tiffany. We just want our sister home. No matter what the circumstances may be.

If you have any information about Tiffany, please contact the family at 856.212.5231.

