South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey

One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food.

According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in the state can be found right here.

In Hammonton, they suggest, El Mariachi Loco Mexican Grill.

El Mariachi Loco Mexican Grill is open 7 days 10a-10p. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Prices for breakfast dishes will run about 7.50, and tacos are a very reasonable $2.50- $3.

In North Cape May, the pick is El Pueblo Taqueria. Located at 3704 Bayshore Ave., in North Cape May, their hours are 11a-9p Tuesday through Thursday, and 11a-9p Friday and Saturday. They are closed Sunday and Monday.

Tacos and bowls are the picks here. Choose from 11 different meats, and other ingredients to your taste. Most items on the menu will run between nine and 12 dollars.

In Manahawkin, there's an unassuming restaurant in a little strip mall along route 72 that is home to El Tepeyac

This is a favorite of locals who enjoy the laid-back atmosphere, and friendly service. I've taken my daughters here several times and highly recommend the King Burrito. It's huge and full of flavor. They're open 10a-9p every day except Monday.

Sources: MSN.com, BestofNJ.com

