What started as Atlantic City Restaurant Week has grown and expanded to a month-long celebration called Taste Atlantic City.
Full disclosure: I've always thought Atlantic City had a great restaurant scene, both inside and outside the casinos. Where, in a city of less than 40,000, can you find so many great restaurant choices?
Bonus: Taste Atlantic City extends beyond the city limits of Atlantic City - It's almost like Taste the Greater Atlantic City Area. I guess that's too long to fit on a t-shirt.
How Does Taste Atlantic City Work?
Taste Atlantic City will be happening the entire month of March. This give you a lot of time to try a lot of new restaurants - or just a chance to visit some of your personal favorites.
Most participating restaurants will offer set-price menu specials for lunch and dinner. There will be $20 lunch menus, and dinner menus that are either $30, $45, or $60. Now, we recommend checking with your restaurant choice before-hand. Some locations may vary from these prices.
What it is, is an exciting time to eat in and around Atlantic City!
Which Restaurants Are Participating in Taste Atlantic City?
More than 60 restaurants are taking part in this exciting month. Our list here is based on the Visit Atlantic City website. It's only as accurate as the information on the site. Again, check your favorite restaurant before-hand to make sure they are taking part.
Here's who's in:
AC Burger Company - Harrah's Casino Resort
Amada - Ocean Casino Resort
American Bar and Grille - Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa
Angeline by Michael Symon - Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa
Angeloni's Club Madrid - Arctic Avenue in Atlantic City
B-Prime Steakhouse - Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa
Back Bay Ale House - Gardner's Basin in Atlantic City
Bar 32 Chocolate - Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City
Bocca Coal Fired Bistro - Ventnor Avenue in Margate
Breadsticks Cafe and Grille - Resorts Casino Hotel
Byrdcage - Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City
Capriccio - Resorts Casino Hotel
Cardinal - New York Avenue in Atlantic City
Carmine's - The Quarter at the Tropicana
Chart House - Golden Nugget
Chelsea Five - Tropicana Atlantic City
Cuba Libra Restaurant and Rub Bar - The Quarter at the Tropicana
Dave & Busters - Tanger Outlets - The Walk, Atlantic City
Dock's Oyster House - Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City
Dos Caminos - Golden Nugget
Dougherty's Steakhouse and Raw Bar - Resorts Casino Hotel
Ducktown Tavern and Liquors/The Duck Hut - Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City
Eastwind Chinese Restaurant and Noodle Bar - Resorts Casino Hotel
Forno Roman Pizza - The Boardwalk, Atlantic City
Freddy J's Bar & Kitchen - Somers Point Road in Mays Landing
Girasole Restaurant - Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City
Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Atlantic City
Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill - Caesars Atlantic City
Gordon Ramsay Steak - Harrah's Resort
Gourmet Italian Cuisine - Pitney Road in Galloway
Henri's Hotts Barbecue - Black Horse Pike in Hammonton
Il Verdi - Tropicana Atlantic City
Isabella's Italian Kitchen - Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City
Jerry Longo's Meatballs and Martinis - Bally's Atlantic City Hotel and Casino
Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville - Resorts Casino Hotel
Knife and Fork Inn - Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City
Kuro - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Kwi Noodle House - Caesars Atlantic City
Landshark Bar & Grill - Resorts Casino Hotel
La Strada at the Shore - Harrah's Resort
Lillie's Asian Cuisine - Golden Nugget
Linguini By the Sea - Ocean Casino Resort
Macau Kitchen - Bally's Atlantic City
Martina's Trattoria - Atlantic Avenue in Ventnor
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks - Harrah's Resort
The Metropolitan - Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa
Mexico Restaurant and Bar - Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City
Mike and Anna's Pasta House - Tilton Road in Northfield
Morton's The Steakhouse - Caesars Atlantic City
Nobu Atlantic City - Caesars Atlantic City
Noodles - Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa
Nucky's Kitchen & Speakeasy - Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor
Ocean Steak - Ocean Casino Resort
Ossu Asian Tavern - Tropicana Atlantic City
The Palm, Atlantic City - The Quarter at the Tropicana
Park Place Prime - Bally's Atlantic City
PJ Buckets Seafood - Dorset Avenue in Ventnor
The Queen Bean Bistro - Vassar Square Condominiums, Ventnor
Ruth's Chris Steak House - Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City
Setaara - Arctic Avenue in Atlantic City
Shay's Bar and Restaurant - Linwood Country Club
Smithville Inn - Historic Smithville
Sofia Restaurant - Amherst Avenue in Margate
