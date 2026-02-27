What started as Atlantic City Restaurant Week has grown and expanded to a month-long celebration called Taste Atlantic City.

Full disclosure: I've always thought Atlantic City had a great restaurant scene, both inside and outside the casinos. Where, in a city of less than 40,000, can you find so many great restaurant choices?

Bonus: Taste Atlantic City extends beyond the city limits of Atlantic City - It's almost like Taste the Greater Atlantic City Area. I guess that's too long to fit on a t-shirt.

How Does Taste Atlantic City Work?

Taste Atlantic City will be happening the entire month of March. This give you a lot of time to try a lot of new restaurants - or just a chance to visit some of your personal favorites.

Most participating restaurants will offer set-price menu specials for lunch and dinner. There will be $20 lunch menus, and dinner menus that are either $30, $45, or $60. Now, we recommend checking with your restaurant choice before-hand. Some locations may vary from these prices.

What it is, is an exciting time to eat in and around Atlantic City!

Which Restaurants Are Participating in Taste Atlantic City?

More than 60 restaurants are taking part in this exciting month. Our list here is based on the Visit Atlantic City website. It's only as accurate as the information on the site. Again, check your favorite restaurant before-hand to make sure they are taking part.

Here's who's in:

AC Burger Company - Harrah's Casino Resort

Amada - Ocean Casino Resort

American Bar and Grille - Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa

Angeline by Michael Symon - Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa

Angeloni's Club Madrid - Arctic Avenue in Atlantic City

B-Prime Steakhouse - Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa

Back Bay Ale House - Gardner's Basin in Atlantic City

Bar 32 Chocolate - Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City

Bocca Coal Fired Bistro - Ventnor Avenue in Margate

Breadsticks Cafe and Grille - Resorts Casino Hotel

Byrdcage - Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City

Capriccio - Resorts Casino Hotel

Cardinal - New York Avenue in Atlantic City

Carmine's - The Quarter at the Tropicana

Chart House - Golden Nugget

Chelsea Five - Tropicana Atlantic City

Cuba Libra Restaurant and Rub Bar - The Quarter at the Tropicana

Dave & Busters - Tanger Outlets - The Walk, Atlantic City

Dock's Oyster House - Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City

Dos Caminos - Golden Nugget

Dougherty's Steakhouse and Raw Bar - Resorts Casino Hotel

Ducktown Tavern and Liquors/The Duck Hut - Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City

Eastwind Chinese Restaurant and Noodle Bar - Resorts Casino Hotel

Forno Roman Pizza - The Boardwalk, Atlantic City

Freddy J's Bar & Kitchen - Somers Point Road in Mays Landing

Girasole Restaurant - Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City

Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Atlantic City

Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill - Caesars Atlantic City

Gordon Ramsay Steak - Harrah's Resort

Gourmet Italian Cuisine - Pitney Road in Galloway

Henri's Hotts Barbecue - Black Horse Pike in Hammonton

Il Verdi - Tropicana Atlantic City

Isabella's Italian Kitchen - Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City

Jerry Longo's Meatballs and Martinis - Bally's Atlantic City Hotel and Casino

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville - Resorts Casino Hotel

Knife and Fork Inn - Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City

Kuro - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Kwi Noodle House - Caesars Atlantic City

Landshark Bar & Grill - Resorts Casino Hotel

La Strada at the Shore - Harrah's Resort

Lillie's Asian Cuisine - Golden Nugget

Linguini By the Sea - Ocean Casino Resort

Macau Kitchen - Bally's Atlantic City

Martina's Trattoria - Atlantic Avenue in Ventnor

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks - Harrah's Resort

The Metropolitan - Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa

Mexico Restaurant and Bar - Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City

Mike and Anna's Pasta House - Tilton Road in Northfield

Morton's The Steakhouse - Caesars Atlantic City

Nobu Atlantic City - Caesars Atlantic City

Noodles - Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa

Nucky's Kitchen & Speakeasy - Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor

Ocean Steak - Ocean Casino Resort

Ossu Asian Tavern - Tropicana Atlantic City

The Palm, Atlantic City - The Quarter at the Tropicana

Park Place Prime - Bally's Atlantic City

PJ Buckets Seafood - Dorset Avenue in Ventnor

The Queen Bean Bistro - Vassar Square Condominiums, Ventnor

Ruth's Chris Steak House - Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City

Setaara - Arctic Avenue in Atlantic City

Shay's Bar and Restaurant - Linwood Country Club

Smithville Inn - Historic Smithville

Sofia Restaurant - Amherst Avenue in Margate

