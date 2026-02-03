What make a restaurant romantic?

Is it the view, the lighting, the layout, the mood?

Or, is it, simply, the food?

Three South Jersey restaurants are being noted as among the most romantic restaurants in the country!

These Three South Jersey Restaurants Among the Most Romantic

Our friends at Open Table have put together a list of the Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in the USA. Maybe a little surprisingly, three restaurants in the South Jersey area have made the list!

(Yes, we do have some great restaurants in our area, but for three to make it - that's huge!)

First up is the Franklinville Inn, on Delsea Drive in Franklinville. Steaks and crab cakes get rave reviews at the Franklinville Inn.

One recent reviewer said this:

"This place is incredible. I cannot say anything negative. Service was amazing. Appetizer was perfect. Main course was perfect. Drinks were delicious. If you get the opportunity to go, you will not be disappointed."

Il Mulino New York - Atlantic City also made Open Table's list. It's located in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, and it's long been a destinations for visitors and locals alike. It's a great place for a special occasion, especially a romantic accession.

A recent diner had this to say about the restaurant:

"Everything was perfect from the minute we walked through the door. The service was outstanding as well as the food and the ambience. This was my second time there I will definitely be going back thank you so much."

The third South Jersey to land on Open Table's list is Washington Inn on Washington Street in Cape May.

The restaurant has six different dining areas including a beautiful summer patio. (Doesn't that sound warm?"

One recent review of the Washington Inn:

"We can always expect a perfect experience at Washington Inn. Food is beyond delicious. Service is excellent."

Congratulations to all three local South Jersey restaurants!

Source: Open Table

