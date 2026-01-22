Goodbye Mexiquila Restaurant in Somers Point. We hardly knew ya!

Welcome Pablo Restaurant in Somers Point! We're excited to see you!

One Restaurant Closes and a New One Opens in Somers Point

Facebook - Pablp Somers Point

A fairly-new Mexican restaurant has closed its doors and a new Mexican restaurant (we assume)will be moving in this spring.

The people behind the Cape May based Zest Restaurant Group have announced that they have taken over the former Mexiquilla Restaurant in Somers Point, and they will be opening it the space. The new restaurant will be called Pablo - and, we're guessing it will be at least Mexican themed.

The Pablo website and social media indicate that a spring opening will take place.

Adding to the Zest Restaurant Group Portfolio

While the Zest name might not be familiar, you may know their other restaurants, all in Cape May.

Zest is the operator behind Taco Cabalitto Tequilaeria on Beach Avenue, Port Marina on Ocean Drive, and Fish House on Sunset Boulevard.

I, for one, am excited to see a great experienced operated joining the growing restaurant community in the Somers Point area.

Welcome to Somers Point, Pablo! We can wait to see you this spring!

