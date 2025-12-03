The anticipation is killing us.

We've been waiting forever.

Somebody tell us what's going on!

Two Restaurants We're Waiting On in Egg Harbor Township

It was back in February and March that we noticed signs of construction at Touch of Italy on the Black Horse Pike in EHT. Throughout the rest of 2025 work continued to be done on the building that was hit by a fire in April of 2023.

In September, their Facebook page included a post about a job fair. Did anyone get hired?

It's now December, and we're still looking for signs on when Touch of Italy will reopen. (Hey, we're hungry for some pasta!)

Meanwhile, about a mile away, Dooney's Pub is another place we can't wait to open. Again, we've seen construction for at least several months. There was a fire at the location at one point, so that may have delayed the opening.

On their website, Dooney's has a message that reads "Opening Fall 2025."

For both of these locations, local residents continue to reach out on social media, "When will they open?"

Waiting Continues in Somers Point for Panera Bread

Earlier this year (Seems to be a theme), we learned that Panera Bread would be coming to Somers Point. Chick-Fil-A too! It's scheduled to go on the land formerly occupied by McNaughton's Nursery. At last check McNaughton's is long gone, but its building is still standing.

We weren't really expecting Panera to open this year, but WHEN will they open in 2026?

