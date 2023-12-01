South Jersey Picks the Top Christmas Movies of All Time

We asked you for your favorite Christmas movies and you have spoken!

Before we go any further, can we finally agree that Die Hard is a Christmas movie?

In Die Hard, the party in the Nakatomi Plaza is a Christmas Party - and that party is essential to the plot of the movie. Therefore, Die Hard is a Christmas movie!

Get our free mobile app

Before we get to your picks, let's check my Top 3.

Photo by Krists Luhaers on Unsplash Photo by Krists Luhaers on Unsplash loading...

Joe Kelly's Top 3 Christmas Movies

1. Christmas Story

2. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

3. It's a Wonderful Life

My morning show co-host, Jahna Michal came up with her own Top 3 list.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash Photo by freestocks on Unsplash loading...

Jahna Michal's Top 3 Christmas Movies

1. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and The Grinch - the Jim Carrey verson. (tie)

2. Elf

3. The Holiday.

Photo by Denise Jans on Unsplash Photo by Denise Jans on Unsplash loading...

South Jersey's Top 3 Favorite Christmas Movies

We got a ton of responses, and these movies got the most votes:

1. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

2. It's a Wonderful Life

3. Die Hard.

Besides the movies mentioned above, we had some other great movies mentioned:

Love Actually

Christmas Shoes

Home Alone

Miracle on 34th Street

Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Santa Claus

The Polar Express

White Christmas

What's your favorite Christmas movie?

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock