South Jersey Picks the Top Christmas Movies of All Time

We asked you for your favorite Christmas movies and you have spoken!

Before we go any further, can we finally agree that Die Hard is a Christmas movie?

In Die Hard, the party in the Nakatomi Plaza is a Christmas Party - and that party is essential to the plot of the movie. Therefore, Die Hard is a Christmas movie!

Before we get to your picks, let's check my Top 3.

Joe Kelly's Top 3 Christmas Movies

1. Christmas Story

2. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

3. It's a Wonderful Life

My morning show co-host, Jahna Michal came up with her own Top 3 list.

Jahna Michal's Top 3 Christmas Movies

1. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and The Grinch - the Jim Carrey verson. (tie)

2. Elf

3. The Holiday.

South Jersey's Top 3 Favorite Christmas Movies

We got a ton of responses, and these movies got the most votes:

1. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

2. It's a Wonderful Life

3. Die Hard.

Besides the movies mentioned above, we had some other great movies mentioned:

  • Love Actually
  • Christmas Shoes
  • Home Alone
  • Miracle on 34th Street
  • Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • Santa Claus
  • The Polar Express
  • White Christmas

What's your favorite Christmas movie?

