Ahh, the 90s. What a great decade. For one, it was the decade in which the world was gifted me. 😇 I kid.

All jokes aside, many refer to the 1990s as the last outdoor generation. Kids still played outside in the 90s. They weren't consumed with online content, social media, or "stunting for the gram." It was a time when kids were still able to be exactly what they were: kids.

Get our free mobile app

Nobody expected them to grow up too fast. Not like today's generation.

The 90s were also responsible for the days of bringing technology home. That's when things like cell phones, pagers, and mp3s began infiltrating society's everyday life. SO nostalgic.

The 90s were, in a word, a VIBE. So were the early 2000s, for that matter.

Items from the 90s and early 2000s are making a comeback

The nostalgia of that era isn't lost on the younger generation, believe it or not. As a matter of fact, we may have Gen Z to thank for the resurgence of things like the cord phone and CD player.

That got me thinking....

Which nostalgic items would South Jersey LOVE to make a comeback?

So, we asked the question. And you answered!

a cord phone on a desk Photo by George Chandrinos on Unsplash loading...

1) Cord phones

There's something romantic and simple about engaging in conversation on a cord phone. It brings you back to simpler times.

Photo by Lucky Alamanda on Unsplash Photo by Lucky Alamanda on Unsplash loading...

2) DVD players

You might have answered this one because you have so many still sitting in a closet somewhere that haven't seen the light of day since about 2010.

Photo by Thai Nguyen on Unsplash Photo by Thai Nguyen on Unsplash loading...

3) Flip phones

Remember your old Motorolla Razr? Simpler times, indeed. Back before the feed had us all glued to our phones 24/7.

Photo by Leonard Reese on Unsplash Photo by Leonard Reese on Unsplash loading...

4) VCRs

Ah, the good ole days of Blockbuster Video. Remember late fees? Having to rewind the videotapes before bringing them back after renting them for the weekend? The people that said VCR for their answer are definitely nostalgia junkies like me. You say "VCR" and I'm immediately transported back to Blockbuster on a Friday night.

What 90s item would you love to see make a comeback? Let us know on the app!

If you grew up in the 90s, you definitely remember some of these faces...

Iconic '90s Child Stars Stacker compiled a list of 25 iconic '90s child stars—from sitcom stars to Oscar-nominated film actors—using resources like IMDb Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

WOAH: 50 Signs You Were a Teenager in the '90s Grab your Hypercolor T-Shirt and Bonnie Bell Lip Smackers because we're traveling in time to the most radical decade of them all. Only real '90s teens will remember these iconic pop culture moments--see how many you recall! Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy