South Jersey Woman Dies When Deer Crashes Through Her Car

A woman from Newfield, Gloucester County died Sunday evening when a deer smashed through her front windshield and traveled through the car, exiting out the back rear windshield.

Karen Juliano, 63 was driving on Rt. 47, Delsea Drive, in Newfield at about 5:15 pm Sunday, just a few streets from the border with Vineland, when the crash occurred, according to Franklin Township Police.

NJ.com reports that Franklin Township Police were called to investigate a reported crash on Delsea Drive. When officers arrived, they found a Kia Soul with both the front and rear windshield damaged.

Franklin Deputy chief Matthew DeCesari told NJ.com that the deer apparently ran into the road and crashed into Juliano's car through the passenger side of the front windshield and then exited through the rear windshield.

The woman died at the scene of the crash.

