St. Joe’s Academy of Hammonton, NJ, Names New Football Coach

After 41 seasons on the sidelines, Saint Joseph Academy of Hammonton has named its successor to Paul Sacco.

Sacco, who stepped down, is the winningest coach in South Jersey history with a career record of 358-75-5.

The school announced in a press release that they have named former Hammonton football star and current Wildcats defensive coordinator Ron Dorsey the next head football coach at the Hammonton school.

Get our free mobile app

"It's an honor to be named the Head Football Coach of St. Joe's Academy," Dorsey said in a press release.

Dorsey has been on the St. Joe's staff for the past three seasons and works in the school.

Dorsey is a familar name to the Hammonton football community, having been a member of multiple state championship teams with the Blue Devils (93, 94, 96). He is a member of the Hammonton High School Hall of Fame, for both football and baseball and was drafted by the Florida Marlins his senior year.

"Replacing a legend like Coach Sacco will be no easy task,"acknowledged St. Joe's director of athletic Tom Fingerhut.

(We'll have more on this story....)