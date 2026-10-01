If your family Christmas card could use a little more personality this year, there’s a pretty adorable option coming to Hammonton.

This holiday photo experience is bringing together Christmas decorations, festive animals and plenty of photo opportunities for a holiday memory that’s definitely more fun than the usual posed family picture.

Guests can choose between Dominic the Donkey and Rachel the Christmas Mini Horse for their holiday photos. And yes, both are getting into the Christmas spirit.

A $40 Christmas Photo Session in Hammonton

The main photo sessions cost $40 and include a 15-minute session with the animals. The setup is decked out with Christmas decorations, making it easy to get those festive photos for your cards, social media or family albums.

There’s also a separate Polaroid option for anyone who loves the nostalgic feel of an instant photo. For $10, you’ll get two Polaroid pictures, taken about one to two hours before sunset.

Honestly, it’s giving peak millennial Christmas nostalgia.

Save These November Dates

The Christmas photo sessions are scheduled for November 7, 8, 14 and 15, with animal photos happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Polaroid sessions take place one to two hours before sunset.

The event is located in Hammonton and appointments can be booked by calling or texting 609-864-5804. Upon scheduling your appointment, the photographer will reveal the location since it's based on availability.

If you’ve been looking for a cute excuse to kick off the holiday season early, getting Christmas pictures with a donkey or mini horse is certainly one way to do it.