Lottery Winners in Galloway Township and Hammonton

Lottery Winners in Galloway Township and Hammonton

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Can you imagine scratching off a lottery ticket and discovering that you won $10,000?

(I have to imagine it, because it's never happened to me.)

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Players Hit New Jersey Lottery Games in Hammonton and Galloway Township

Some nice lottery wins for local players who bought tickets in Galloway and Hammonton.

New Jersey Lottery officials say one player who purchased a $1,000,000 Spectacular ticket in Hammonton has won $10,000. The winning ticket was sold on September 16th at the Country Farms location on the White Horse Pike.

In Galloway Township, a winning $10,000 ticket was sold on September 19th at Jimmie Leeds Convenience Store on JImmie Leeds Road. The ticket was a Black Opal 7's ticket.

It's not known if either winner has yet come forward to claim their prize. (The lottery can track when winning tickets are sold based on bar codes on the tickets.

Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash
Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash

Two Bigger Wins in New Jersey Last Week

A ticket worth $576,830 was sold in Marlton last week. The winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket was purchased at the Tamu FoodMart in Burlington.

A winning ticket in the $250,000 Crossword game was sold last week in Toms River. The ticket wins the top prize of $250,000 and was bought at the Country Farms Store on Whitesville Road in Toms River.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

 

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Filed Under: AC Facebook, Galloway, Hammonton, New Jersey Lottery, South Jersey Trending
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