Hammonton Police Want Everyone Doing This At 9 PM

This is one of those things that takes literally two minutes but could save you a major headache.

Hammonton Police are asking residents to start following a 9 p.m. routine every night to help keep homes, vehicles and valuables secure.

Honestly, it really is so simple.

What Is Hammonton's 9 PM Routine?

The police department's Facebook post asks residents to make 9 p.m. their nightly reminder to:

-Lock your doors.

-Secure your valuables.

-Report suspicious activity.

Basically, before you officially call it a night, do one quick security check.

Did you lock the front door?

Did you lock the car?

Did you leave anything valuable sitting inside?

Is everything outside secured?

It's the kind of stuff we all KNOW we're supposed to do, but let's be honest… how many of us have gotten into bed and suddenly thought, “Wait. Did I lock my car?”

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Hammonton Residents Are Talking About Car Break-Ins

The Facebook comments underneath the police department's post include residents discussing car break-ins and shattered windows around town.

Those comments are from Hammonton residents, so they shouldn't be treated as official crime statistics. But they're certainly enough to make you think twice about leaving your car unlocked or valuables sitting in plain sight.

Police are asking residents to make this a nightly habit.

Honestly, I don't think that's a bad idea.

Set a 9 p.m. reminder on your phone if you have to.

Lock it. Secure it. Check it.

Then you can actually relax for the night.