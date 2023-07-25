A Manahawkin man is expected to be given a plea deal for charges against him from the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Larry Fife Giberson, 21, was charged with civil disorder, violent entry, and disorderly conduct for his role in the rioting. Giberson was part of the "coordinated 'heave ho' " as rioters attempted to push past law enforcement, according to the government's statement of facts.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, court records show that both the prosecution and the defense have finalized an agreement and will present it to a federal judge next Monday in the case.

The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Giberson, who is a senior at Princeton University majoring in politics, was among the crowd that pushed its way into the Capitol tunnel on Jan. 6 protesting the certification of the 2020 presidential win by Joe Biden.

As police tried to regain control of the situation, he remained close by yelling "drag them out" about police at least three times, according to court documents.

The FBI posted images of Giberson in an attempt to identify him, using the hashtag #DragThemOut.

Authorities used photos of his profile from Southern Regional High School, where he graduated in 2019, in the complaint against him.

His lawyer released a statement following his arrest saying that Giberson was cooperating with the investigation.

