State Trooper Shot Overnight In Paterson, New Jersey

The Fox News Channel and ABC7 News in New York have reported that a State Trooper was shot overnight (Wednesday, March 1, 2023) in Paterson, New Jersey.

The New Jersey Police Officer was shot in the leg with what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The wounded New Jersey Trooper’s identity has not been released at this time.

Further, they have confirmed that one suspect is in custody and two other suspects remain at large.

Officials have not confirmed how this matter occurred, nor has the identity of the one suspect (who is presently in custody) been released, as yet.

The shooting incident occurred near 28th Street and 9th Avenue.

Two other New Jersey Troopers were taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

Many other New Jersey State Troopers joined in a wounded search for the other two suspects.

SOURCES : Fox News Channel, ABC7 News New York.