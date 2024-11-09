NJ convicted felon returns to prison for fentanyl, cocaine, and ammo

A convicted felon from the Garden State is returning to prison on ammunition and drug-related charges.

31-year-old Kadeem Coleman of Paterson previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon charges and earlier this week, he was sentenced to 70 months in prison.

At the time Coleman committed those offenses, he was on federal supervised release having been convicted on a gun charge. As a result, he was sentenced to an additional year behind bars.

Federal authorities say on October 15th, 2021, law enforcement arrested Coleman and searched his home pursuant to a search warrant. There, they seized fentanyl, cocaine, and over 120 rounds of ammunition.

In addition to the prison term, Coleman will be under five years of supervised release once released.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked special agents of the FBI, the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, and the Paterson Police Department for their work in this case.