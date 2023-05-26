States with the best and worst SAT scores — where does NJ rank?

With fewer institutions requiring SAT scores on students' applications, a student's performance today on the standardized exam may not be as make-or-break as it would have been years ago.

But it's certainly a factor in many colleges' decision-making processes, even when it comes to handing out scholarships.

Learner, an online tutor platform, analyzed 2022 SAT scores from across the nation to see where students performed the best on the exam and where students performed the worst.

The national average was a 1050, according to Learner. The minimum SAT score is a 400, and the highest possible score is a 1600.

Students in the Garden State scored 29 points above the national average, but New Jersey fell short of many states, according to the analysis, which used data from the College Board.

Scroll down for an interactive map and a list of each state's performance.

Wisconsin earned the top spot with an average score of 1252. Wyoming was close behind with an average score of 1244, and Kansas recorded an average SAT score of 1238.

Utah, Mississippi, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kentucky, South Dakota, and North Dakota rounded out the top 10.

With an average score of 1079, New Jersey ranked 28th among the states in 2022 for SAT scores.

Fourteen states posted an average score below the national average. West Virginia and Oklahoma recorded the worst averages.

