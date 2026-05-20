If you haven't been to the Cape May County Park and Zoo in a while, you're missing out.

Updates at the zoo, including the parking area, has made the zoo an even better place to visit. (Check out the photos below)

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USA Today Celebrates the Cape May Zoo

USA Today has chosen the Cape May County Park and Zoo as one of the Best Free Attractions in the country!

(As this article was written, voting was still being accepted - and the Cape May Zoo is currently ranked fourth in the USA.)

Those of us here in South Jersey have always known how great our local zoo is - now the rest of the world will know! (Good thing they expanded the parking!)

Here's what USA Today says about the Cape May Zoo: "At Cape May County Park and Zoo, you can check out your favorite animals including giraffes, zebras, leopards, and lemurs. Check out the zoo's calendar for a full schedule of year-round events to enhance your visit. Both admission and parking are free."

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Yes, The Cape May Zoo is Free...BUT......

While both parking and admission to the zoo is free, donations are certainly accepted. (Actually, I encourage you to donate.) Find out more about the zoo and make your donations here. Donations are also accepted at the entrance of the zoo.

Thanks to all who make the zoo's operation possible. It truly is one of South Jersey's gems!

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly