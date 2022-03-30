Steak, Anyone? Beloved Woodbury Restaurant Set To Reopen In April

People from all over South Jersey and Philadelphia were pretty bummed after hearing the news that the last Charlie Brown's Restaurant in the immediate area was closing its doors.

The place has been around for years. We're talking decades and decades it's sat on Broad Street in Woodbury, Gloucester County, with people coming and going even for just their epic salad bar. The news of the closure came amid the pandemic in 2020, but luckily, that disappointment didn't linger for too long.

The news broke in late December of 2021 that the restaurant will be revived in 2022, however, at the time, there was no telling when that day would come. All anyone knew was that the Woodbury location would be up and running at some point in the new year. Well, now we know when that day will be.

It's approaching quickly, too.

You can get ready to enjoy Charlie Brown's steak, seafood, and even their epic unlimited salad bar as soon as the second Monday of April! The official opening date has been set for April 11th. The restaurant will reemerge with a new menu and a new name just in time for the week of Easter.

Now, it will be known as Charlie Brown's Fresh Grill as opposed to its former alias, Charlie Brown's Steakhouse. Here's a pro-tip for anyone living in that area of South Jersey - they're hiring. So, if you're looking for a job, maybe hop on this opportunity sooner rather than later.

Everything we know about the revamped Charlie Brown's as well as the positions they are hiring for can be found HERE.

