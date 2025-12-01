This one’s for the folks in Gloucester County… please keep your eyes open.

The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating 14-year-old Zaylynn Sanchez who has been reported missing with her destination currently unknown.

Get our free mobile app

A post shared across Facebook has been circulating quickly, and local residents are hoping it brings Zaylynn home safe.

What We Know So Far

The Woodbury Police Department released a photo showing Zaylynn with her hair pulled up, wearing a black shirt and bracelets. The picture only shows her from the waist up, so there’s no description of pants or what she was wearing at the time she was reported missing.

READ MORE: Experts Say To Expect A Bad RSV Season In NJ This Winter

No additional details about where she may have been headed have been made public, but the community has been encouraged to share the information widely.

Woodbury NJ Police Canva loading...

How You Can Help

If you spot Zaylynn or have ANY information that might help bring her home, please contact Gloucester County Dispatch at 856-845-0064. You can also dial 9-1-1 if you believe it’s an emergency or have immediate information.

READ MORE: Repeat Offender Sentenced To 10 Years For Child Porn In NJ

Sharing posts, spreading the word, and staying alert can make all the difference when a young person is missing.

Someone out there definitely knows something, right? Your share might be the one that helps Zaylynn get home safely.

More Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis