The dictionary folks at Merriam-Webster define "a booty call" thusly: "a communication (such as a phone call or text message) by which a person arranges a sexual encounter with someone."

Pretty straightforward, right?

That's what happened in Woodbury, New Jersey back in 2019. That's the beginning of what happened. The rest is crazy.

The Booty Call in Woodbury, New Jersey That Went Terribly Wrong

Flashback to August of 2019. According to USA TODAY, Taija Russell, 29, was arrested by Woodbury Police. At the time, police say she started a fire that destroyed a home. She started the fire and then fled.

Let's go back to the possible reason she started the fire.

According to USA TODAY, Russell got an invitation from resident of the home. He invited her over for the purpose of late-night sex. Somewhere along the line, before she arrived, he fell asleep. When she arrived, he didn't answer the door.

So, what's a girl to do?

Apparently what she did at 4 am - allegedly - was head to the nearby gas station, purchase lighter fluid, matches, and a lighter.

As the fire burned the home, the man was able to escape and run down the street to the nearby police station to alert authorities. Firefighters were able to save his dog.

What Happened to the Suspect in the Case?

According to a recent article in The Smoking Gun, Russell has recently pleaded guilty in the case:

"In a court hearing Friday, Taija Russell, 35, copped to aggravated arson, a second degree felony. In a plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to recommend an eight-year prison term, of which Russell will be statutorily required to serve 85 percent (or more than six-and-a-half years)."

She's due to be sentenced in January.

