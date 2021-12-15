An attorney from Cumberland County will be spending the next 14 months behind bars and will have to pay nearly $280,000 in fines and restitution for tax evasion.

55-year-old Douglas M. Long of Upper Deerfield, who previously pleaded guilty to one count of federal income tax evasion, was sentenced on Tuesday in Camden federal court.

Authorities say from 2012 through 2015, Long, who was managing partner of the Long & Marmero law firm in Woodbury, used that company's bank accounts to pay for personal expenses, "including school tuition for his children, utilities and service fees for his personal residences, [and] student loan payments for Long and his spouse."

Long directed the firm's bookkeeper to falsely classify those payments as business expenses to avoid tax obligations, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig, who also says he additionally falsified his 2012 through 2015 personal tax returns.

Honig's office continues, "Long ultimately concealed over $800,000 in personal income and evaded payment of over $250,000 in taxes owed to the IRS during tax years 2012 through 2015, including $368,000 in income and $120,000 in taxes for tax year 2014."

In addition to the prison term, Long will spend three years under supervised release, he was fined $10,000 and must pay nearly $270,000 in restitution.

