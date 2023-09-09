Stephen Colbert to host tribute to filmmaker Martin Scorsese in NJ

Exciting news for Garden State movie buffs. Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese will be honored at this year’s Montclair Film Festival. Better yet? New Jersey’s own Stephen Colbert will host the event.

The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ director will be the honoree of the 2023 Filmmaker Tribute at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 27 at 8:00 p.m.

Colbert and Scorsese will have an on-stage discussion of the director's six decades of filmmaking, helping create movies such as 'Taxi Driver', 'The Irishman', and 'The Departed.'

“Over the course of his career as a filmmaker, preservation advocate, and film historian, Martin Scorsese has made an unparalleled impact on the art of cinema,” said Tom Hall, Co-Head and Artistic Director of Montclair Film, in a press release.

To honor him with our festival’s 2023 Filmmaker Tribute is an absolute thrill, and we look forward to a delightful, celebratory evening of stories and conversation hosted by Stephen Colbert.

Public ticket sales for the Filmmaker Tribute to Martin Scorsese hosted by Stephen Colbert start Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at NJPAC and TicketMaster.

Earlier ticket sales will be available for Montclair Film Members, American Express members, and NJPAC donors on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

All of us at NJPAC are delighted to partner with our friends at Montclair Film to host this extraordinary evening," said John Schreiber, President and CEO of NJPAC. "Stephen Colbert's insightful conversations with the artists who inspire us all have become an annual highlight of the Arts Center's fall season, and this celebratory event with the inimitable Martin Scorsese promises to be especially exciting.

