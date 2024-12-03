Bridgeton, NJ, Police Warn Residents Of New Phone Scam

The holidays are a time of festive fun and wonderment. They're also the time of year when scammers are working overtime to take advantage of every sucker they can. Police in South Jersey are warning residents not to fall for the most recent phone scam making the rounds throughout more than a few towns.

Cops in Bridgeton recently had to issue an important Public Service Announcement in an effort to protect Cumberland County residents. The warning emphasizes the importance of being cautious about sharing personal information or sending money over the phone, especially during the holiday season when scammers often take advantage of people already stressed to the max.

The Bridgeton Police Department will never request money from you through phone calls, emails, or other electronic means. Scammers posing as law enforcement officers or officials use these kinds of methods to trick people into sending them money or sharing sensitive information. These scams have come in many forms in the past, including fake warrants, false claims of unpaid fines, or fake charitable requests.

How To Avoid Holiday Phone Scams

Remain vigilant and verify the identity of anyone who claims to be from a law enforcement agency or official office. If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from the police, do not engage further. Hang up and call back using a verified, official phone number for the agency.

Scammers aren't afraid to pressure people into making quick decisions. Legitimate agencies would NEVER threaten to arrest you if money is not sent immediately. If you’re asked for money or sensitive information like Social Security numbers, banking details, or credit card numbers, it’s probably a scam.

If you or someone you know has been contacted by a suspicious person, reach out to the Bridgeton Police Department to report it. Stay safe, stay alert, and help spread awareness!

