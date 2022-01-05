Stockton’s New Sports Spectator Policy Requires COVID Vax Proof

Stockton University would love to have you come out to support their home indoor athletics events this winter, as long as you have proof of your COVID vaccination or a negative test result.

Stockton has updated their home sports attendance policy effective Jan 1, 2022 and it includes a vaccination mandate.

In a statement, Stockton University says they plan to follow the protocol of the Centers for Disease Control by stipulating that anyone experiencing COVID symptoms should stay home.

Spectators should not attend a game if they have any COVID-19 symptoms as defined by the CDC OR if they have been in close contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19 OR if they have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 10 days.

All spectators will be required to wear masks during indoor athletics events. Temperature screenings will be conducted on all fans.

Stockton says all adults will have to show ID and proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test from within the previous 72 hours or photo proof of a negative Antigen test from within the previous 24 hours.

Spectators between the ages of 5-17 will have to show proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test within the previous 72 hours or of an antigen test within the past 24 hours. A photo of a negative result will be required for a home antigen test.

Get our free mobile app

The Top 10 Philadelphia Sports Stories of 2021