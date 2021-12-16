It's official. This Jersey Shore beach mansion has better water views than any other property on the East Coast.

6 Point Drive is located in Longport in Atlantic County on the tip of Absecon Island “The Point of Longport.”

Because of the exceptional location, residents get to enjoy 280-degree views of both the ocean and bay. Imagine those sunrises and sunsets.

There are six bedrooms, each with its own private en suite.

Highlights include a grand hallway with limestone flooring and a media room with a wet bar accessing an indoor 60’ heated lap-pool that overlooks the Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore

