Longport NJ Police Report High End Vehicle Theft

People! Lock your car doors at night!



Police in Longport are reporting a high-end vehicle theft that occurred early Tuesday morning. There was a rash of such thefts along the South Jersey Shore last summer, and it appears the bad guys may have picked up right where they left off.

Get our free mobile app

Longport Police say the theft happened around 3 am Tuesday. A blue 2021 BMW 750 was reportedly taken from the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue in Longport. Police report, "This is all the information we can disclose at this time as the investigation remains ongoing."

Police are urging folks to not only lock their cars but "Leaving the keys inside an unsecured vehicle makes it incredibly easy to steal."

It was a very busy few days for local law enforcement in the area. Ventnor Police received hundreds of calls for service over the Memorial Day weekend.

SOURCE: Longport Police Department.

Check Out This $70,000 Summer Rental in Ventnor Wondering what your money will get you at the shore in South Jersey?