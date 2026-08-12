As a HUGE fan of this group, this is the news I’ve been waiting for.

Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush are “back together” as Sugarland, and they’re bringing their new Ride or Die Tour to Atlantic City this fall.

Even better? Tickets go on sale Friday, August 14.

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Fun fact, the group never actually broke up. They just took a hiatus to work on solo projects. They’re actually super supportive of one another and their individual goals as artists.

Sugarland will perform at Borgata’s Event Center on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 8 p.m.

So if you’ve been waiting for an excuse to see the duo live again, consider this your heads-up.

Why Is Sugarland Back On Tour?

There’s actually a pretty great reason for the reunion.

The Ride or Die Tour is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Sugarland’s 2006 album “Enjoy the Ride”, the record that helped turn Nettles and Bush into country superstars.

During their recent appearance on Today, Nettles called Enjoy the Ride a major turning point in Sugarland’s career.

If you were anywhere near a radio in the mid-2000s, you remember it.

“Stay.” “Settlin’.” “Want To.” This was peak burned-CD, MySpace and early-iPod country. Basically, the soundtrack to an entire generation figuring out adulthood one dramatic road trip at a time.

READ MORE: Jon Pardi Announces Atlantic City Show

When Do Sugarland Tickets Go On Sale?

Friday, August 14, 2026.

That’s the date to circle on your calendar.

The show in Atlantic City is happening at Borgata’s Event Center on November 13, and Borgata has the event listed with ticket information.

That means it’s officially time to text the group chat. Sugarland is coming back to Atlantic City, and this one is going to hit millennials right in the nostalgia.

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