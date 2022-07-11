Get Your Summer Splash on at Margate NJ’s Inflatable Water Park!
Looking for a fun way to cool off with the kids this summer? It doesn't get more amusing than this inflatable water park on the bay in Margate.
Sure, on hot days, you could just go SWIMMING in the bay or ocean. But, why not make it an adventure?
It's called Island Aqua Park, and it offers your family a colorful, inflatable obstacle course where you can run, splash, jump, and play!
One hour of time at this water park costs $35/person, but it looks like money that would be well spent for making new summer memories and the smiles it would put on your kids' and friends' faces.
Check out a video of the action that awaits you below!
Island Aqua Park is located at 9501 Amherst Avenue in Margate, NJ, and is open most days (weather permitting) through August.
Check out the water park's summer schedule!