The only construction theme/water park in the country is hosting an egg hunt in South Jersey on Easter weekend!

If you've never heard of Diggerland USA , located in Camden County, it's an amusement park where you and the kids can ride and operate specially-engineered, real machines! There's over 40 attractions and rides, an arcade, and more.

Diggerland USA/Facebook Diggerland USA/Facebook loading...

It's like that big, yellow Tonka truck you used to play with as a kid came to life! I've never met a kid who hasn't had a blast at this place.

Diggerland USA/Facebook Diggerland USA/Facebook loading...

The digs at Diggerland USA in West Berlin make for the perfect backdrop for a ginormous Easter Egg Hunt.

Diggerland USA/Facebook Diggerland USA/Facebook loading...

Diggerland is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. on both Saturday, April 8th and Easter Sunday, April 9th. It promises to be tons of fun with hunts for two age groups, prizes, treats.

Get our free mobile app

I'm a big kid and I wanna check it out, lol. If I can find my bucket and bunny ears, lol.

Visit Diggerland USA for ticket info! Diggerland USA is located at 100 Pinedge Drive, West Berlin, NJ.

19 Delectable Chocolate Shops in South Jersey From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops!