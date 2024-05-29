Open Letter to Kylie Kelce’s Karen in Margate, New Jersey

Dear Karen,

What a pickle you're in right now. Am I right?

By the way, we know your name is not Karen. We actually figured out what your name is, but we're not going to blow your cover.

"Karen" barks at Jason Kelce's wife in Margate

Let's begin with a recap for those who just jumped onboard.

Sometime this past weekend, newly retired football star, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles was having dinner in Margate, New Jersey with his wife Kylie.

Outside the restaurant, the couple was approached by a woman ("Karen") who asked (or demanded) a photo with the pair. When Kylie turned down the request, Karen blew up, telling Kylie that she'll not be welcomed back in Margate ever again.

(In the video, the location is incorrectly identified as Sea Isle City. That's wrong, it's definitely Margate.) Once the video went viral, all heck broke out with people sharing and commenting all over social media:

Margate Mayor apologizes

Even though the Mayor of Margate had nothing to be sorry for, he sent out an apology to the Kelces. Before officially issuing his apology, he appeared on the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna:

Karen, here's what you need to do

Now, back to our letter to Karen:

Karen dear, some advice for you.

Come on the Cat Country Morning Show and speak your peace. Apologize. Set the record straight. Only you can do that, and get out of this situation - which looks right now to be a big mess.

In this country, we have a history of accepting apologies and moving forward. The longer this hangs out there, the more you'll be kicked in the court of public opinion and social media.

Again, we figured out who you are - it won't be long before others do the same.

Come on our show, Karen, we'll let you talk, and we'll listen.

We've all done something stupid. Time to own up to it and apologize.

Karen, email me: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

