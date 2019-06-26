"Summertime, and the livin' is easy" -- so goes the old American standard. Since then, those words have been emulated by enough country stars to fill up a theme park. Whether they're cracking open a cold one, heading out to the beach or simply just laying out and soaking up the sun, country stars clearly know how to have a good time during the warmer months.

From songs about popular modes of transportation and the right thing to wear (or not wear) to tunes lauding one's frosty beverage of choice, The Boot dips our toes into this cool countdown of country music's 10 best summertime songs: