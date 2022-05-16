Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett + Gabby Barrett Will Perform During the ‘American Idol’ Season Finale

Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett and Thomas Rhett are among the star-studded bill of performers helping celebrate the Season 20 finale of American Idol.

According to People, the three country superstars are just some of the all-genre roster of performers helping to celebrate the season's three-hour grand finale episode.

Underwood and Barrett each have a special connection to Idol: Underwood won the televised singing competition in 2005, and she returned to the Idol stage on Sunday night (May 15) as a guest mentor. Barrett finished third on Season 16 of the show, and has since gone on to achieve crossover country superstardom with the success of songs like "I Hope" and "The Good Ones."

Rhett's Idol finale performance will be a duet with show judge Katy Perry. The pair recently collaborated on a duet called "Where We Started," which is the title track of an album Rhett put out in April.

All three of the judges are also performing during the finale, meaning that Luke Bryan and newly-minted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Lionel Richie will take the stage, too. '90s country mainstay Deana Carter is also on the lineup, as are several more stars from a wide array of genres. Ben Platt, Flo Rida, Melissa Etheridge, Tai Verdes, James Arthur and Earth, Wind & Fire are also performing.

Additionally, Michael Bublé will perform with Christian Guardino, a contestant who made it into the final seven on Idol.

During Sunday night's semi-finals, the top five American Idol contestants were whittled down to a final three: HunterGirl, Noah Thompson and Leah Marlene. Those finalists will vie for the title of Idol champ — and a grand prize which includes roughly $250,000 and a recording contract — during the finale episode.

