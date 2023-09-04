SWAT Team Arrests Mays Landing Teen on Armed Robbery Charges

The Atlantic County SWAT Team served a warrant at a Mays Landing home Monday, resulting in the arrest of a 19-year-old man on various charges including armed robbery and kidnapping.

According to Hamilton Township Police, from an armed robbery investigation. The victim, a 39-year-old man from Richmond, Virginia, was not injured.

Get our free mobile app

Police say the warrant was carried out on Cardiff Court. The search turned up "a loaded .40 caliber handgun, large quantity of heroin, and proceeds from the robbery."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Police have arrested Jaiden Figueroa, 19, of Mays Landing. He faces a number of charges including "robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal restraint, aggravated assault, theft, and certain persons not to have weapons." Additional charged are possible.

Figuera is being held in the Atlantic County Jail pending a court hearing.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.

LOOK: Highest-paying jobs in Philadelphia that don't require a college degree Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.