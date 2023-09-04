SWAT Team Arrests Mays Landing Teen on Armed Robbery Charges

SWAT Team Arrests Mays Landing Teen on Armed Robbery Charges

Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash

The Atlantic County SWAT Team served a warrant at a Mays Landing home Monday, resulting in the arrest of a 19-year-old man on various charges including armed robbery and kidnapping.

According to Hamilton Township Police, from an armed robbery investigation. The victim, a 39-year-old man from Richmond, Virginia, was not injured.

Get our free mobile app

Police say the warrant was carried out on Cardiff Court. The search turned up "a loaded .40 caliber handgun, large quantity of heroin, and proceeds from the robbery."

Google Maps
loading...

Police have arrested Jaiden Figueroa, 19, of Mays Landing. He faces a number of charges including "robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal restraint, aggravated assault, theft, and certain persons not to have weapons." Additional charged are possible.

Figuera is being held in the Atlantic County Jail pending a court hearing.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.

LOOK: Highest-paying jobs in Philadelphia that don't require a college degree

Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow.
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Arrested, Hamilton Township, Kidnapping, Mays Landing, Police, SWAT
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3