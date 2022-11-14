Swedesboro, NJ, Has One of the Best New Breweries in America

South Jersey has become a great place to stop by a brewery and grab a local craft beer.

Now, one South Jersey brewery is among the 10 best new breweries in America, and it’s not too far from Atlantic, Cape May, or Cumberland counties!

The study comes from the USA Today Network, which features 10best.com. They polled readers to find the 10 best things in a variety of categories throughout the U.S.

In the article, it says they were looking for the best new breweries in the country for 2022. The criteria was that it had to have opened within the past four years, asking a panel of beer experts to nominate their favorite beers to allow readers across the county to vote for their favorite.

Coming in at No. 2 on the list was the Swedesboro Brewing Company , which opened in 2020.

Founded in 2020, Swedesboro Brewing Company is committed to producing "exceptional quality" beer inspired by Swedesboro's unique history. Visitors to the brewery are often given the opportunity to tour the brewing facilities and learn about the craft brewing processes that SBC employs. Along the way, they'll be introduced to or reminded of Swedesboro's rich history.

The Swedesboro Brewing Company offers beer drinkers a variety of beers and is located at 95 Woodstown road in Swedesboro, NJ.

The message on their website says: "Swedesboro Brewing Company’s mission is to produce exceptional beer of the highest quality that is rooted in the deep history of brewing from around the world and inspired by the unique history of Swedesboro."

Mission accomplished.

