An 18-year-old man from Gloucester County has been sentenced for a shooting outside of a department store at the Cumberland Mall in Vineland last year.

On Tuesday, Noah Hess of Swedesboro was ordered to spend seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree aggravated assault.

The charges stem from an incident on June 10th, 2021, where Hess shot a 28-year-old man multiple times in the parking lot near Boscov's. He was arrested the following Sunday at a home in the 2000 block of East Chestnut Avenue.

Hess must serve 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole and he will be under three years of supervision once released from prison.