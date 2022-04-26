Federal officials say a company based in Gloucester County, NJ, is recalling just over 120,000 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O103.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says Lakeside Refrigerated Services, based in Swedesboro, made the announcement on Monday.

The USDA says, "the problem was discovered during routine...testing of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products."

What is being recalled?

A complete list of products and product codes being recalled, which involve the Thomas Farms and Nature's Reserve brands, among others, can be found here along with pictures of the product labels.

The products being recalled bear establishment number "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to stores nationwide, including in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

They were produced from February 1, 2022, through April 8, 2022.

What do you need to do?

Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers. If you have any of these products, officials recommend not consuming them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Additional information

If you have questions related to the recall, you can call the USDA's Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) 674-6854.

