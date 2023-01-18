This Flight of Coffee Drinks in Gloucester County, NJ Looks More Like Dessert!

henshoneyshoppe/Instagram

Life is short. Order this coffee flight.

I've seen flights of coffee before but none quite like the one being served at Hens & Honey Shoppe in Gloucester County.

These caffeinated creations all look like little labors of love!

All I know is I see an Oreo cookie on top of one of the mini drinks (pictured above), what looks like a Girls Scout Samoa on another, and there's one called the 'Chunky Moo Moo'.

Hens & Honey's drinks look BONKERS! Check out this S'mores Latte.

But if its one of these coffee flights you're after, Hens & Honey's website says they are 'first come, first serve', and weekends are obviously busier than weekdays, so it's probably best to give them a follow on IG to keep up with what they've got going on.

Hens & Honey Shoppe is located at 95 Woodstown Road, Swedesboro, NJ.

