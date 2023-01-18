This Flight of Coffee Drinks in Gloucester County, NJ Looks More Like Dessert!
Life is short. Order this coffee flight.
I've seen flights of coffee before but none quite like the one being served at Hens & Honey Shoppe in Gloucester County.
These caffeinated creations all look like little labors of love!
All I know is I see an Oreo cookie on top of one of the mini drinks (pictured above), what looks like a Girls Scout Samoa on another, and there's one called the 'Chunky Moo Moo'.
Hens & Honey's drinks look BONKERS! Check out this S'mores Latte.
But if its one of these coffee flights you're after, Hens & Honey's website says they are 'first come, first serve', and weekends are obviously busier than weekdays, so it's probably best to give them a follow on IG to keep up with what they've got going on.
Hens & Honey Shoppe is located at 95 Woodstown Road, Swedesboro, NJ.
