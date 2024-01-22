A young lady from South Jersey is hoping to land herself a farmer!

Sweetwater, NJ woman to debut on network TV dating show

Sydney Errera, 22, of Sweetwater, New Jersey has been selected to appear on the second season of the Fox TV series, Farmer Wants a Wife.

Sydney is listed on the TVInsider website as a construction worker.

Her social media indicates that Sydney attended Cedar Creek High School.

Four farmers are looking for wives on the TV show

The show is scheduled to premiere on Fox on February 1st. Singer Jennifer Nettles hosts the show, which includes four farmers who are looking to get married.

Here's an explanation of the show, from Fox:

"Four farmers from across the country embark on an adventure of a lifetime in the hopes of finding their future spouse. Women will leave behind the dating apps and pursuit of love in “the big city” in favor of classic American courtship. The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do—from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay. For the daters, the realities of this lifestyle may beg the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love?"

Good Luck, Sydney! South Jersey will be watching!

