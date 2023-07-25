This Taco & Margs Bar Crawl Is Coming To Philadelphia This September
There is nothing better than a taco and a margarita on the weekend, but with this Philadelphia bar crawl, you can have both! In my opinion, there’s nothing better than a spicy margarita and a plate of tacos for dinner which is what makes this event going on in Philadelphia one you can’t miss!
It’s known as the #1 Taco and Margarita event and it’s officially coming to Philadelphia this September and you can buy your tickets now. The official Tacos & Margs crawl is out on by Bar Crawl Nation and this year, they’re partnering with Old City’s best bars & restaurants.
You’ll be able to try out and sip on some unique margaritas and tacos, try to score some spin-to-win prizes at every venue throughout the crawl, and more! There are two ticket options that you can choose from.
There’s a VIP experience and a General Admission experience also. By purchasing the VIP experience, you’ll have access to an exclusive VIP party from 12-2 the day of the crawl, margarita tasting, free tacos at 4 venues, 2-hour early entry to skip the line, plus everything included in a basic general admission ticket as well.
What’s included in a general admission ticket for the bar crawl? You’ll get into Old City’s most fun bars and restaurants along the crawl, participate in the spin-to-win prices, DJs, live music, a la carte taco specials, exclusive margarita features at every venue and so much more!
It’s all happening on Saturday, September 9th from 2-7 pm! You can find more info on their site, here!