Authorities in Atlantic County say a pimp has been sentenced to 60 years in state prison on human trafficking charges.

On Tuesday, 44-year-old Tahir Gregory of Atlantic City was sentenced to an aggregate term of six decades behind bars with a 40-year period of parole ineligibility.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, during a two-week trial, two victims identified Gregory as their pimp.

The defendant would use their addiction to heroin against them. He went so far as to attempt to control one of the victims from county jail. The two victims testified he would also use physical abuse and threats of physical abuse as a way to control them. Both victims testified that he confiscated any money they would earn as a result of the actions he forced them to participate in.

Authorities say Gregory took one of the victim's identification, including her birth certificate, as a way of controlling her.

Gregory, who was facing two counts of human trafficking, was sentenced to 30 years on each charge, for a total of 60. The remaining convictions for promoting prostitution were run concurrent to the other charges for a five-year state prison sentence.

The Court also ordered Gregory to pay a $25,000 fine to each victim, plus restitution totaling $14,000.

Gregory was originally charged on September 29, 2017.

This case started as a joint investigation involving the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Atlantic City Police Department.

