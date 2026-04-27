Some parents, when there kids are little, will slap a child's hand to correct them when they have done wrong.

This guy needs a slap - or some bigger penalty.

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Atlantic City Man Pleads Guilty to Starting Fire in Atlantic City Apartment Building

Khalil Washington, 42, of Atlantic City appeared in an Atlantic County Courtroom on Friday, and entered a guilty plea to second-degree causing widespread damage. It's expected his plea will result in a seven year prison term. He's to be sentenced July 17th.

Authorities say that on August 18, 2025, Atlantic City Police were called out the High Gates Apartment Building on Absecon Boulevard for reports of a fire.

Police talked with the building's security manager who told them a man had started the fire on the sixth floor.

Investigators reviewed security video footage and saw Washington start items on fire in front of one of the apartment's doors. At one point, he held up a burning paper plate to a sprinkler on the ceiling. The sprinkler turned on, causing "torrential flooding" to the building.

Police apprehended Washington on scene, and he needed to be taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained from the pressure of the sprinkler.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutors Office

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