A 15-year-old boy collapsed during a basketball game in Hillsborough Twp., Somerset County over the weekend and required CPR.



As scary as it was for the world to watch Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and collapse on the field in the middle of a game, his is not an isolated incident.

The teen in this story was reportedly participating in a recreational league basketball game on Saturday night when his heart stopped, according to News 12 New Jersey.

A bystander sprang into action performing CPR on the boy who had stopped breathing and lost a pulse.

Once first responders arrived, they reportedly continued CPR on the teen and restarted his heart with a defibrillator, as was the case with Damar Hamlin. The teen was hospitalized and is said to be stable condition.

I don't know about you but taking a class to learn how to give CPR is near the top of my list of things to do in 2023. Click for a list of where to learn CPR in New Jersey.

