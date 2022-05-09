Sunday night's basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat was ANYTHING but a snooze-fest. Yet, one man sitting courtside managed to fall fast asleep. Did you spot him?



It was during the 3rd quarter of playoff Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center when, just for a moment, I spotted a man in a blue zip-up pullover zonked out, head to the side and mouth wide open. It was so brief my husband didn't even catch it, but I made him rewind and we couldn't help but giggle.

Like, forget about the fact that Sixers were only up four, fighting for their lives to keep the series against the Heat alive, the stadium was PACKED and by that point in the game the crowd was rowdy. How do you sleep through THAT? I almost envy him, lol.

Well, the catnapper has been identified! His name is Dave Dodge, and he's reportedly an automobile salesperson in our area, according to crossingbroad.com.

Dodge was quick to defend his catching zzz's, especially after seeing some comments on social media accusing him of being intoxicated.

He tells Crossing Broad his fatigue was simply a combination of going to bed a 1 a.m. Sunday after a late flight back from Atlanta, watching his daughter play an early morning soccer game in Annapolis, Maryland, and indulging in Mother’s Day brunch.

So, can't we give this guy a break? We've all felt that feeling, even in public, once or twice, right?

After the game was over, however, video posted to Twitter by Luis Ortiz shows Dodge appearing to need assistance being escorted off the arena floor.

Sixers play again in Miami on Tuesday night.

