AtlantiCare Workers Use CPR to Save Brigantine Man at Restaurant

Frank DeAngelis has a couple of new guardian angels.

The 83-year-old Deangelis was enjoying dinner out last week when his heart stopped. He slumped over in his chair, but lucky for him two people who work for AtlanticCare saw what happened and sprang into action:

What a great life-saving story!

Frank was very lucky that Brandi Gunning and Christina Muhobaier knew exactly what to do to save him.

Would you know what to do if you saw something similar happening to someone?

If you or someone you know would like to learn CPR, the Red Cross offers classes both online and in person. You can click here for info on classes.

SOURCE: 6ABC.com

