Teen Cyclist in Critical Condition After Pleasantville Crash

A teenager who was biking through Pleasantville is in critical condition after being struck by a car Wednesday.

Breaking AC reports that an Egg Harbor Township man hit the 16-year-old on a bicycle.

According to Pleasantville Police, Samia Youseff-Attala, 69, of Egg Harbor Township, was traveling south on Franklin Boulevard when he struck the 16-year-old heading east on Loraine Avenue.

The injured teen was taken to the trauma unit at AtlantiCare City Division. The driver of the car was not injured.

Pleasantville Police are still investigating the crash.

If you have any information concerning Wednesday's crash, call the police at 609-641-6100.

